Everything’s changing: Find out the latest

How about those Buckeyes last Saturday!

I was glad I went to the game. The crowd was great, loud, behaved around us and the Buckeyes finally decided to some football.

The score was totally a surprise by yours truly. Remember, I mentioned last week it would be a titanic struggle.

Come Saturday night, I hope the same team that beat that group from up north shows up with the same spirit and totally blows up the score over Northwestern just to mess with the minds of the college football playoff committee.

The weather, now there is a different story. I am not sure Mother Nature knows which month she is in.

Again this weekend we are to be quite mild and then the bottom falls out from under the thermostat again. I saw a post on one of those social media sights I check once on a while that was already counting down the days, minutes and seconds to spring. Just to let you know there will be 109 days until spring this Saturday. It’s almost like counting down ‘til Christmas.

Speaking of our weather, climate change is becoming a widely discussed topic amongst many experts and leaders around the country. News from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State University recently reported on The Fourth National Climate Assessment, which the White House released Nov. 23.

This report notes that the Earth’s climate is changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization” and that the primary cause is human activity.

Rising temperatures will be a huge impact to agriculture, according to the report.

“Increases in temperatures during the growing season in the Midwest are projected to be the largest contributing factor to declines in the productivity of U.S. agriculture,” the report states.

The report goes on to suggest that climate change will continue to affect the health of livestock, crop yields and quality, and the economy of rural communities.

Such things as rising temperatures, extreme heat, drought, wildfire on rangelands, and heavy downpours are expected to increasingly disrupt agricultural productivity in the United States according to this report.

As you know, these changes are coming very slowly over many. So, don’t expect a heat wave this winter. We are still going to get cold and I am sure we will have plenty of snow.

Ohio State University Extension is pleased to announce the 2019 Agricultural Outlook Meetings!

In 2019 there will be seven locations in Ohio. Each location will have a presentation on Commodity Prices — Today’s YoYo.

Additional topics vary by location and include U.S. Trade Policy: Where is it Headed, Examining the 2019 Ohio Farm Economy, Weather Outlook, Dairy Production Economics Update, Beef and Dairy Outlook, Consumer Trends, and Farm Tax Update.

Join the faculty from Ohio State University Extension and Ohio State Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Developmental Economics as they discuss the issues and trends affecting agriculture in Ohio.

Each meeting is being hosted by a county OSU Extension Educator to provide a local personal contact for this meeting. A meal is provided with each meeting and included in the registration price. Questions can be directed to the local host contact.

The outlook meetings that are scheduled closest to Clinton County will be at the following dates and locations:

• Jan. 14 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Speakers are Ben Brown, Barry Ward, Ian Sheldon, Zoe Plakias and Aaron Wilson; Emmett Chapel, 318 Tarlton Rd, Circleville, Ohio; Cost: $10, RSVP by Jan. 12 — call OSU Extension Pickaway County at 740-474-7534. More information can be found at: http://pickaway.osu.edu .

• Date: Jan. 17 from 8 a.m.-noon. Speakers are Barry Ward, Ben Brown, Ian Sheldon and Aaron Wilson; Der Dutchman, Plain City, Ohio; Cost: $15, RSVP by Jan. 10 — call OSU Extension, Union County 937-644-8117. More information can be found at: http://union.osu.edu.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

