A great place to call home

December is a sentimental month.

We haven’t even absorbed all the food from Thanksgiving when this month starts filling us with family, friends and a lot more food.

Family dinners are scheduled. Co-workers have made plans to gather away from work for fun and Secret Santa gift exchanges. Smiles stretch across the nation.

Christians in churches from state to state celebrate the four Sundays of Advent by lighting candles that symbolize Hope, Peace, Joy and Love.

This leads up to the traditional Christmas Eve service when the Christ Candle is lit – symbolizing the birth of the Christ Child. It’s a special time for congregations far and wide.

Besides the Advent Sundays and Christmas, many other holidays and observances are celebrated each year in December. Hanukkah starts in early December as an annual celebration of the re-dedication of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. It is also known as the festival of light.

St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on December 6 each year. It’s the annual celebration of the saint who is best known for giving to others. He was originally Nicholas of Myra, a Greek bishop. Legend says that the good saint really didn’t like public gift-giving, so he would slip into houses at night and leave coins in shoes and stockings. Sound familiar?

Christmas stockings should certainly be hung by the chimney with care no later than December 6. Then, on Christmas morning, you may find a few coins or small gifts in your stocking.

Only a few survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor are still alive, but we must never forget December 7 – “The day that will live in infamy.” We need to honor our veterans every day, but we must never forget those special, horrible days when so many gave their lives in battle.

Christmas Eve and Christmas day celebrations are unique to families across the country. Some will still travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. Others will go to a good Chinese restaurant in recognition of Ralphie and his family from the movie “A Christmas Story.” There are probably as many specific traditions as there are families.

In the Riley household, we start with a big breakfast and continue through an evening gathering with family, friends and tasty treats.

If you drive by our home early on Christmas morning, don’t be surprised to see several police cruisers parked in front of our house. For the past 20 years, we have invited every officer on duty to stop for some of Pappy’s special egg casserole that is packed with sausage, bacon, ham and potatoes.

The month concludes with the celebration of Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa honors the culture and traditions of our friends and neighbors of African ancestry. It is celebrated with the lighting of candles, opening gifts and sharing libations from a wooden unity cup. Many African Americans now combine elements of Christmas and Kwanzaa into their own special family holiday.

December has something special for everyone.

The Riley December celebrations begin with Thanksgiving and the HoliDazzle parade. This past weekend we thoroughly enjoyed the annual Christmas show at the Murphy Theatre.

Two of my granddaughters, my son and daughter-in-law were involved in the production. I’m so proud of them for being part of the show and providing a special holiday gift to the entire community.

While looking through the program, I was astounded by the huge number of local friends, neighbors and businesses that have supported the Murphy Theatre with donations to keep the theatre open and available for these annual Christmas celebrations.

What a great community we have.

Driving into town on Sunday, I passed one of the “Welcome Home to Wilmington” signs and was again reminded of how special, how blessed, we are.

Working with the local Lions Club, the city erected these signs a few years ago. Not only do the signs recognize the many churches and non-profit organizations that make Wilmington great, but each sign clearly says – Welcome Home.

Maybe the only downside of this month is that December also ushers in the beginning of winter. The shortest and darkest day of the year is the winter solstice which occurs this Friday.

On the bright side, that means that spring is just around the corner. Days will start lengthening and before you know it, we will see robins flittering around front yards everywhere.

Frankly, I can’t imagine living anywhere except Wilmington, and December always reminds me of all the special blessings we have of family, friends and home.

Randy Riley is former Mayor of Wilmington and former Clinton County Commissioner.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Randy-Riley-1.jpg