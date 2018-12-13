Take a break, ponder, and rejoice

This Sunday we welcome the Third Sunday of Advent.

In liturgical traditions it is “appropriate” to wear rose-colored vestments. Few churches have the financial resources to be able to have rose-colored vestments for only two Sundays in the liturgical calendar cycle, which means you will likely still see blue or purple in the sanctuary.

But this is the Sunday for lighting the pink candle in the Advent Wreath.

Why? Why is this Sunday pink? How did we get into colors in the first place?

The spiritual explanation comes from the lessons to be read.

“Sing aloud, O daughter Zion; shout, O Israel! Rejoice and exult with all your heart….” Zeph. 3:14

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice.” Phil. 4:4

And from Luke we hear John the Baptist call all of us a brood of vipers. When asked, “What should we do?” John is unequivocal in his response: Share, don’t extort or bully or be greedy. Repent. Change your lives inside and out. Then celebrate.

The colors lighten up as a reminder that it’s OK to lighten up as we reflect. It’s expected that we have done at least some of the interior housecleaning and have some reason to be glad in our efforts so far.

Our spiritual work isn’t done, but we can take a little break before diving back in.

In a world that was mostly illiterate, the seasonal colors were part of delivering the message of “Our Lord lives among us and is not silent.” The colors of the church season are mood monitors. We are all affected by color.

What’s your favorite color? What does it say about your state of mind and spirit?

My great grandson’s favorite color is yellow. It is a perfect color for his bright and happy personality and approach to life. My favorite color is green, but I love the warm colors of fall. For this season as we rapidly approach the celebration of Christ’s birth, I would provide some questions for our reflection?

What color reflects our midway journey to Christmas? What color would I choose if my reflections have me rejoicing? What does it mean for me to Rejoice in the Lord – always, in all circumstances?

In the midst of repenting all those times when we have fallen short of our own personal expectations, we must also reach in and lift up for celebration those times and moments when have reached out to others in love and compassion. We are all called to spiritual balance.

Take a tea or coffee break to ponder and rejoice.

Rev. Elaine Silverstrim is a retired Episcopal priest, a member of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association, and a resident of Wilmington.