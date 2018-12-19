Enrolling at WC sound New Year’s resolution

In recent months, I’ve discussed the starting points of your college search, financial aid implications and the importance of visiting the campuses of your top choices. Like Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz”, you may find, “There’s no place like home.”

Wilmington College’s Clinton County Succeeds program continues to reach new heights as the total of accepted students through early December has already surpassed last year’s mark, which led to largest number of local students ever at Wilmington College. Those new students from the county fueled a record entering class enrollment.

The loan-to-grant program open to Clinton County high school seniors includes $2,000 in annual loans issued for students’ freshmen and sophomore years, and $3,000 in annual loans for their junior and senior years. Upon their graduation from Wilmington College, the students’ loan amount of as much as $10,000 will be completely forgiven.

As an added incentive, accepted students for fall 2019 can also take advantage of crediting their enrollment deposit against their balance if it is received by Dec. 31, 2018. Contact the Admission Office or your admission counselor for details.

This past fall’s record number of Clinton County residents at Wilmington College represents approximately 20 percent of all local high school graduates pursuing a post-secondary education.

Many Clinton County parents have complimented the College’s dedication to making higher education more accessible while continuing to create pathways for students to pursue diverse interests in and outside the classroom.

Socially, parents and friends have commented to me how much they enjoy attending athletic, theater, music, academic and community events in which they know many of the students already and can continue to witness their ongoing development.

A popular local decision made this fall was the hiring of a director of Athletic Bands, who is currently leading the Quaker Thunder Pep Band.

Over the next three years, we expect the Pep Band enrollment will expand to establish a WC Marching Band and Concert Band. Pep Band Talent Awards are being added to the scholarship aid packages this year and are available for new full-time freshmen and transfers who participate.

Also, early this fall, new awards were created for Gold and Eagle Scout recipients with preference given to local students. In addition, Clinton County students have immersed themselves in work opportunities, athletics, student organizations and co-curricular study tours in the U.S. and abroad.

I may be biased in proclaiming this, but there is no better time than the present to enroll at Wilmington College for fall 2019.

Happy Holidays and, as we say, “Go Quakers!”

Dennis M. Kelly is senior vice president for enrollment management at Wilmington College.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Dennis-Kelly.jpg