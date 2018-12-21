Important programs slated for ‘19

Tis the season to be jolly! Right?

Well, maybe to be tolerant with a year like we have had in 2018. Depending on moisture we accumulate now through the final days of this year, we may have the wettest year in history. For some of us we may have already surpassed that level. I am pretty sure Columbus as of Thursday was about an inch-and-a-half from that new status.

I know there are still farmers struggling to get the remainder of their crops harvested. During this holiday season, if you see them at church or on the street, let them know you are thinking about them and thank them for all they do to help feed the world.

As we get closer to the end of the year, I wanted to mention some important programs coming up in Clinton County.

First off, if you are a producer that needs recertification for your Pesticide and/or Fertilizer license in 2019, be sure to sign up for one of the two programs we have set for Clinton County. We have a large number this year so I can’t get everyone into our meeting room in one event.

The first date for Pesticide and Fertilizer recertification will be Jan. 17 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Pesticide Recertification will be from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Categories covered will include Core, 1, 2, 3 & 6. Fertilizer Recertification will then be from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The second date for Pesticide and Fertilizer recertification will be Feb. 7 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Pesticide Recertification will be from 12:30-3:30 pm.

Categories covered will include Core, 1, 2, & 6. Fertilizer Recertification will then be from 3:30-4:30 pm.

You must RSVP for these events to get a seat due to the numbers of folks we have this year to get through the process. First 50 to get registered for one of these two dates are guaranteed a seat! Contact the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901. There will be no charge for this program.

Join OSU Extension on Feb. 19 as we present a hands-on, intensive Soybean Management Workshop for Ohio Crop Producers that will help you become a more profitable soybean producer.

This workshop will feature Dr. Laura Lindsey, Soybean/Wheat Extension Specialist; Dr. Kelley Tilmon, Field Crop Extension Entomologist; Dr Mark Loux, Extension Weed Specialist, Dr. Leah McHale, Soybean Breeding and Genetics Specialist, and Dr. Anne Dorrance, Field Crop Extension Pathologist.

In addition to the great presentations throughout the day, participants will receive a soybean management notebook. The notebook will include the following publications: Ohio Agronomy Guide or Ohio Weed Control Guide; Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Alfalfa Field Guide; Profitable Soybean Disease Management in Ohio and a Booklet on Stink Bug Identification and Management.

Again, this program is set for Feb. 19. Program time is 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and will be held at the Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Space is limited so please register early. Program cost will be $35 which includes facility, meals and refreshments, and books (books valued at over $30).

Finally I wanted to leave you with a holiday message from my family to yours. May the true message of this holiday season fill your life with joy and peace, and all the best this wonderful holiday has to offer.

May this incredible time of giving and spending time with family bring you joy that lasts throughout the year.

Happy Holidays!

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

