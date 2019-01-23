When veterans are hurting, #BeThere

If you believe a veteran in your life may be contemplating suicide, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online. Qualified and compassionate VA responders are on call 24/7/365.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) empowers communities to take action to support our nation’s veterans. Each community across the country plays a role in supporting veterans, but as an individual you may not know what to do or where to start.

You don’t need to have special training to support the veterans in your life. Even seemingly small actions can have a huge impact: Preventing suicide begins with just the willingness to Be There.

Showing your support can be as simple as sending a veteran a text message, such as:

• “Hey Tom, haven’t seen you around in a while! We should grab coffee this week. How about tomorrow?”

• “Just letting you know I’m here for you if you need anything. Call me anytime!”

It is important to talk about difficult feelings and experiences. Asking questions about thoughts of suicide does not increase a person’s suicide risk. Instead, an open conversation can help someone feel less alone and let others into the veteran’s experience.

When preparing for a conversation:

• Show that you are really listening. Maintain eye contact and turn in toward the veteran while they are speaking.

• Validate the veteran’s experience. Even if you can’t relate to what a veteran is experiencing, you can tell them you understand that they went through something difficult, and show that you respect their feelings about it.

• Let them decide how much information to share. Supportive and encouraging comments, rather than invasive personal questions, will create a space for open communication and avoid putting a veteran on the defensive.

• When you are concerned about suicide risk, it’s OK to ask people if they have ever thought about hurting themselves or taken action to prepare for suicide. The answers can help you consider next steps to take.

Simply reaching out to a veteran in need and opening the door for a discussion could make all the difference. Learn more ways to show your support and Be There by visiting VeteransCrisisLine.net/BeThere to find more resources and information.

Veterans, friends and families can also contact the Chillicothe VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Coordinator by calling 730-773-1141, ext. 6704.

By Stacia Ruby Department of Veterans Affairs