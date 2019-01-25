News for soybean growers, applicators

Well, we “dodged a bullet”, as they say, with Mother Nature. It could have been much worse.

As many producers know, 2018 was a challenging year for soybean growers to say the least. Clinton County Extension will host an Intensive Soybean Management Workshop, Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding by 3:30 p.m.

This hands-on workshop is designed to help soybean growers become better crop managers and in turn become more profitable. Topics will include:

• Soybean Production Management Strategies: Dr. Laura Lindsey, Soybean/Wheat Extension Specialist;

• Soybean Insect Management: Dr. Kelley Tilmon, Field Crop Extension Entomologist;

• Weed Management Update: Dr. Mark Loux, Extension Weed Specialist,;

• Breaking yield barriers through soybean breeding and variety trial programs: Dr. Leah McHale, Soybean Breeding and Genetics Specialist;

• Soybean Disease Management: Dr. Anne Dorrance, Field Crop Extension Pathologist.

In addition to the great presentations throughout the day, participants will receive a soybean management notebook that will include several useful management publications such as: The Ohio Agronomy Guide or Weed Control Guide, Profitable Soybean Disease Management in Ohio, Ohio Corn, Soybean, Wheat, and Alfalfa Guide, and Stink Bug of Ohio Soybean Field Guide.

CCA, and Pesticide (Commercial and Private) credits have been requested.

Pre-registration is required; cost is $35 per person. Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 15. This will include include lunch and resources. Make checks payable to The OSU Extension – Clinton, and mail to: Clinton County Extension Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. For questions, please call Tony Nye 937-382-0901 or email nye.1@osu.edu.

I wanted to also remind producers, both commercial and private applicators, about changes to labeling for Engenia (BASF), XtendiMax (Monsanto) and FeXapan (DuPont) for 2019.

Recently shared in the OSU CORN newsletter by OSU Extension Agronomy Specialist, Greg LaBarge, if these products will be part of your 2019 herbicide program please review the revised labels and requirements.

Of special note is the change that only license applicators can purchase, mix, load, apply or clean application equipment removing the “supervision by a certified applicator” option for these products.

LaBarge also shared the complete news release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture with more details as follows:

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is reminding farmers of revised labels and new training requirements for applicators who intend to use dicamba herbicide products this year. In October 2018, U.S. EPA approved revised labels for the three dicamba products that are labeled for use on soybeans: Engenia (BASF), XtendiMax (Monsanto) and FeXapan (DuPont).

“Like any other product, we want to ensure licensed applicators are properly following label directions as they get ready for this growing season,” said Matt Beal, chief of the ODA Division of Plant Health. “This not only helps ensure the safe use of pesticides, it also helps prevent misuse and mishandling.”

The manufacturers of these dicamba products also agreed to additional requirements for their products. Some of the requirements include:

• 2019 labels supersede all prior labels for these products. Applicators must obtain a copy of the new label and must have that label in their possession at the time of use

• Only certified applicators may purchase and apply the products

• Those operating under the supervision of a certified applicator may no longer purchase or apply.

• Anyone who mixes, loads or cleans dicamba application equipment must become licensed.

ODA will host additional “Dicamba Ag Only” exams in February and March for those looking to become a certified applicator. Visit agri.ohio.gov for more details.

• Applicators must complete dicamba-specific training

• Increased recordkeeping requirements

• Wind speed restrictions

• Temperature inversion restrictions

• Sensitive/susceptible crop consultation

• Spray system equipment clean-out

Applicators looking for a list of ODA-approved trainings can visit www.agri.ohio.gov.

For questions, applicators can contact the ODA Pesticide and Fertilizer Regulation Section at 614-728-6987 or pesticides@agri.ohio.gov.

