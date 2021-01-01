Union Township will miss Nancy Green

Nancy Ann Green passed away on Dec. 4, 2020. She served as fiscal officer for Union Township from 1996 until 2017, and it’s there I had the distinct privilege to get to know and work closely with her.

For those who knew Nancy, you are well aware of the high-quality individual she was. For those who didn’t, Nancy was one of the sweetest persons you could ever hope to be around. A humble woman, with sincere kindness, unending generosity and someone with the highest degree of integrity. Nancy Green was so very special for so very many, a person who enriched the lives of all she touched.

She made the world a far better place with her in it — Union Township and its constituents were blessed to have Nancy serve as its fiscal officer for 21 years, and the Union Township Trustees feel the deepest degree of appreciation in knowing and working closely with her. You see, in our hearts Nancy was our family, and we loved her dearly. Nancy now graces the halls of heaven for eternity, but she shall remain in hearts and souls always. May you rest in peace my dear friend.

James Fife

Union Twp.