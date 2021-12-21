Editorial: DeWine is right to veto HB 218

A recent editorial by the Marietta Times:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine understands no matter what the ideology, it is a bad idea for government to be telling private businesses how to do what is best for their operations and employees. Should Ohio lawmakers fail to remember that, he is ready to veto House Bill 218, if it makes its way to his desk.

HB 218 would prohibit mandates on vaccines not fully approved by the federal government, among other provisions. DeWine told “The State of Ohio” he would “absolutely” veto the bill.

“Oh, absolutely. I’ve made it very clear I don’t hesitate to veto things when I think they’re wrong. I have respect for the legislature, but I also have a job and that job is to veto things that are bad,” he said.

As DeWine pointed out, he also opposes President Joe Biden’s mandates that federal contractors, healthcare workers and employees of large companies all be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s a matter of understanding that those employers have the right to decide what is right for the health and wellbeing of their workers. Those in the Ohio legislature who call themselves conservatives, yet continue to push the imposition of government’s will on employers regarding a matter that has become falsely politicized, should be prepared for DeWine to correct their mistake.

— Marietta Times, Dec. 18