Editorial: Contempt or contemptible?

A recent editorial by the Toledo Blade:

Showing complete contempt for the will of Ohio voters, the state Redistricting Commission refuses to get the job done.

The will of the people was expressed not once, but twice, in votes in 2015 and 2018. Those votes called for the production of fair redistricting maps that did not favor one party.

That failure is contemptible.

The Ohio Supreme Court rightly told the redistricting commission to follow the constitutional amendments and make the maps conform to the will of voters. That will is enshrined in the Ohio Constitution, it is not an example of the court making law but enforcing the law. This isn’t so much about the courts as it is about the redistricting commission.

That the court needed to threaten contempt for members of the redistricting commission to get maps meeting constitutional standards done is a sad commentary.

Also beneath contempt is the attempt to bypass the will of voters by moving the redistricting issue to federal court. That attempt is being made by a group of citizens hoping to keep one party in power. It’s a move coming from folks who for years have said they don’t want the courts legislating policy.

Legislative and congressional maps meeting the requirements of two Ohio constitutional amendments should have been passed long ago. Instead, the primary date may be in jeopardy.

Why?

Because the redistricting commission and some legislators didn’t like the potential electoral outcomes of maps that met constitutional muster. The crummy thing is that some members of the commission knew the maps wouldn’t meet constitutional standards. Those same members voted to approve the maps nonetheless. Those members were the governor and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

They should have taken a stand and forced a redraw before the case went to the state Supreme Court.

Instead we’re here with the primary date threatened and court cases and appeals looming. Almost all of those cases will have taxpayers footing the bill in some fashion. Those are the same taxpayers who voted for redistricting reform. Shafting the people is nothing new in politics, but this scheme is a prime example.

Trampling on the will of citizens by the redistricting commission is despicable. Yet the memory of voters can be short. In this case they must take it to the malfeasants at the ballot box.

If a constitutional amendment passed by voters is ignored by political leaders, there is only one solution. Vote them out of office.

— Toledo Blade, February 23