Editorial: Ohio auditor’s report shows work still continuing

A recent editorial by the Youngstown Vindicator:

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last week released the results of his department’s annual Ohio Single Audit of the state agencies that administered federally funded programs in fiscal year 2021.

According to Faber’s office, the audit netted 25 findings, four questioned costs totaling more than $1.3 million, and two additional findings that included questioned costs for which amounts could not be determined.

If you are thinking that sounds like a lot, Faber’s office said this year’s audit actually included the lowest number of findings in five years. That is good news.

It also is good to see the kind of fine-toothed comb oversight that can help Ohioans feel a little more comfortable about how their money is being handled.

Part of Faber’s report highlighted a challenge that has made the past couple of years in state government even tougher.

“The combination of high claim volume, lack of effective internal controls, and the increase in impostor fraud negatively impacted the (Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’) ability to keep up, creating a backlog of claims pending adjudication. The Department reported to the U.S. Department of Labor Unemployment Compensation overpayments totaling $3.75 billion as of June 30, 2021. Of these total overpayments, $474.6 million was identified as fraud and $3.27 billion as non-fraud relating to regular unemployment as well as federal pandemic unemployment benefits.”

The auditor’s office seems to be on top of that, too.

Though there is always work to be done, and room for improvement, it is encouraging to know the work of state government is being carried out under such a watchful eye.

— Youngstown Vindicator, April 5