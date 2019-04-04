Small-town cliques and favoritsm

You have got to be kidding me: former Wilmington Police Chief Weyand has been named Director of the Clinton County Adult Probation Department? I’m confused; wasn’t he placed on “paid” administrative leave back in January, due to some alleged “inappropriate” actions by officers, including someone in administration? Then he resigns in March and is paid his remaining benefits and receives a full-time salary as the director of probation? Really?

Furthermore, Judge Rudduck goes as far as saying, and I quote, “I always respected his (Weyand’s) integrity.” Finally, why would Mayor Stanforth not investigate Weyand if he allegedly had knowledge of an officer(s) misconduct? Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t one officer resign due to this scandal?

This is just another example of small-town government being controlled by cliques and favoritism.

Bart M. Clark

New Vienna