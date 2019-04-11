Reinsmith the logical choice for mayor

We are writing this letter to show our support for Larry Reinsmith as candidate for the Mayor of Wilmington.

We have known Larry and his wife, Susan, for over 40 years. We have always found him to be both honest and forthright. We believe that Wilmington needs a mayor that is a full-time city resident. Larry has the background and knowledge that it takes to effectively run the city on a day-to-day basis and also the ability to carry it into the future that we want see for our city. We believe he will be an advocate not only for the citizens, but also for the fine city employees that we all depend on to provide the services that mean so much to all of us.

Larry provided help a few years ago when a zoning issue threatened to allow businesses to invade our residential neighborhoods. We were grateful for that support and will now place our support in someone who understood our needs then and will continue to understand them in the future.

We live in and love our city. We feel Larry is the best candidate for the vision that we see for Wilmington. A vote for Reinsmith for mayor is a vote in the right direction for Wilmington.

Jeff and Angela Earley

Wilmington