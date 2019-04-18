Would He be a supporter of president?

Those who call themselves Christians need to ask themselves if Jesus would be a supporter of Donald Trump. Trump’s God is Donald Trump (no other gods). He has committed serial adultery, has told thousands of lies over the last several years (false witness), cheated people who worked for him (stealing), covets money, calls people names, tries to drive a wedge between different groups of Americans by ginning up hate and fear for “the other”.

Jesus told us to love one another, suffer the little children to come to me, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, and visit those in prison while Trump demonizes anyone who doesn’t agree with him and separates children from their mothers without even tracking where they are.

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington