Community makes Wine Walk big success

The 2019 Wine and Shine was just that — a night where our downtown truly sparkled. Businesses planted flowers, washed their windows, cleaned up the sidewalks, and opened their doors to be ready for over 600 Wine Walk participants.

But it wasn’t just the businesses who spruced up the downtown. The City of Wilmington crews painted fire hydrants, delivered extra trash receptacles, weeded around trees, installed flower baskets, and hung beautiful new banners on an accelerated schedule to be ready for the big night.

The presence of Officers Wilson and Bower of the Wilmington Police Department was most appreciated as they assisted with questions, gave directions, and posed for photos.

Five new or relocated businesses showcased their products and services: AK Rustic Photography, Laney Cakes Bakery, Papsy’s Place Sweets and Treats, The Wooden Moose and TinCap Cider, which debuted its new tasting room on Sugartree Street, featuring the handiwork of local craftsmen. More businesses than ever before were food stops offering desserts, stone-fired pizza, appetizers, sandwiches, and much more.

Thanks to the generosity of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, participants enjoyed riding the trolley from one stop to the next. LT Land Development supported the event through a generous donation to help offset expenses.

It was a night of cooperation, collaboration, and fun that would not have been possible without the commitment of many. We are grateful to all who helped with planning, lent a hand, or offered moral support. Most of all we appreciate the local residents and visitors who made time in their busy calendars to invest in this community event. We look forward to a summer filled with exciting events as downtown Wilmington continues to grow and sparkle as an entertainment destination!

Darcy Reynolds and Ruth Brindle

Co-Directors, Main Street Wilmington