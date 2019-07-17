Trump talk designed to divide us

There are people in Congress such as Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) who are fighting for our rights. They are addressing issues such as rising medical costs, a living wage so people don’t have to work two or three jobs, good affordable education for all and a workable, just immigration system.

I am deeply grateful for their hard work and dedication. I can’t imagine any of us are not aware and concerned about the ever-rising cost of medical care in our country, at the same time who wants to find their children or grandchildren in debt if they wish to go to college. In a country as wealthy as ours no one should have to work two jobs to survive.

Finally, while we may be on different sides of the immigration issue, I hope all of us would like it to be addressed so that little children are not being separated from their families and people are treated humanely.

The message from President Trump that, the four Congress representatives — Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, all of them people of color — should go back to where they came from was racist and was designed to divide us. This is at a time when we need to come together to address some of the grave issues impacting our Democracy.

Scilla Wahrhaftig

Wilmington