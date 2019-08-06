Trump brings anti-Americans into the open

The editorial “Send her back a dark moment” (written by the Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer of Raleigh) in the July 27 News Journal states, “Send her back” Donald Trump’s supporters chanted, without seeing the irony it was they who were moving backward.

If “moving backward” means returning to a sovereign, Christian, democratic republic, I am all for moving backward.

In all the diatribes against President Trump, there is never a hint about what these people have said or done to incur his disdain for them. This is the fair and neutral “news” reporting?

President Trump has brought a few of our anti-America legislators into the open that we might see who they are, where they are from, and the socialist agenda they have for America. These things would never come to light if he was not president.

Cary M. Hodson

New Vienna