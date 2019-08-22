Thank you from Parks Legacy Board

The Wilmington Parks and Recreation Legacy Board would like to personally thank everyone for their recent contribution of their time and hard work on the Castle build at David Williams Memorial Park.

The build was a success because of the dedication of the countless volunteers and is truly a reflection of our community.

None of this would be possible without the leadership our our Project Manager Jermaine Isaac and the Parks and Recreation Board.

To the community: This is your park, it was built with love by many generous individuals. Let us be good stewards of this beautiful new space.

Maria Butcher

Jim Miller

Dauna Armstrong