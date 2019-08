I regularly use Davids Drive to get from SR 134 to Rombach. And every time I ask myself, “When is Wilmington going to finish paving the surface?” I drove on smoother dirt roads in Tanzania than Davids Drive. The only decent portion is up near Sewell.

I’m sure traffic on Davids is only going to increase with Amazon in town. A rough road like that will discourage new investment.

Kevin E. Pyle

Wilmington