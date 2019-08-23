Grateful for Chief Hatten

I write this letter today saddened at the passing of former Wilmington Police Chief Mike Hatten. I served as Safety Director for the city from 2005-2010 and worked closely with Mike as he directed the offices of police and dispatch.

Mike was an outstanding administrator of his budget and his personnel. Mike always strived to see that his employees were recognized when they performed their duties above and beyond the calls for routine service and he was quick to administer discipline when necessary. Mike’s budget put his personnel first and always requested appropriate expenditures that his department could effectively implement. He was instrumental in the purchase and installation of our current tornado warning system.

Mike took a lot of pride in his job as Police Chief and he had an outstanding career as a public servant for the City of Wilmington for 38 years. He was a friend and he will be missed.

Thank you Mike Hatten. God bless you and your family.

Nick Babb

Wilmington