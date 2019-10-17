Support Port William-Liberty levies

I’m writing this letter in support of the Port William-Liberty Twp. fire levies. I was on the creek bank in August 1960 when the Port Fire Department was started. We were checking out the newly acquired 1927 Reo fire truck. I had the privilege of serving on the department for over 37 years and still have an uncashed year’s salary check of one dollar as proof.

We are very blessed to have the fire department we have today, and I thank the great people who man it today. They are dedicated and are very respected throughout the county for their professional work. I intend to vote for the fire levies and I urge your support as well.

Bob Johnson

Port William