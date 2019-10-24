Malone best for L-C schools

Ensuring that Lynchburg-Clay School District lives up to its obligation to provide high-quality public education to all its students requires that we have dedicated school board members.

Bret Malone has deep roots in the Lynchburg-Clay School District having lived there the majority of his life. Bret has been an educator for 26 years. He has served as a teacher, counselor, coach, administrator, and bus driver and is well aware of what it takes to run a successful school district. He will advocate fairly and passionately for students, parents, teachers, administrators, and the community in doing what is best to meet the district’s needs.

I urge voters to become informed on the issues faced by Lynchburg-Clay and support those candidates like Bret who can best serve this important public interest.

R. Gregory Hawk

Williamsburg