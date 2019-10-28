Snarr deserves 2nd Ward vote

In the 12 years that I’ve lived in Wilmington I have come to know many wonderful people. Michael Snarr and his family have become some of my favorites. I’ve known Michael and his wife Melissa for several years now and they are down-to-earth, funny and kind.

Michael is running for the right to represent Wilmington’s 2nd Ward on city council. Michael is intelligent, caring, and empathetic and applies these traits to everything he does. He is passionate about our community. I’ve served alongside him in different ways throughout the years and he takes the time to listen to others and to have real conversations.

Michael is always looking for ways that he can help improve the community and the lives of all who live in it. He conscientiously considers the complex issues that our community faces and strives to develop strategic and long term solutions to address those issues. I’ve seen Wilmington make a lot of strides over the past few years, and I am proud to call it my home. I trust Michael to propel this momentum and continue to invest in our community and truly make it flourish. I urge all residents of the 2nd Ward to vote for Michael Snarr.

Amy Volz

Wilmington