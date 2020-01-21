What are these senators afraid of?

If Mitch McConnell gets away with his plan to rig the “impeachment trial” of Donald Trump, we have lost the Rule of Law ordered by the Constitution.

What trial doesn’t have witnesses or documents? In what trial does the jury vote on what evidence to hear? In what trial does the jury foreman collude with the defendant to determine how to proceed?

What are they afraid of? Trump told the president of Ukraine if he wanted the military aid which had been approved by Congress or an oval office meeting, the Ukrainian president had to announce an investigation into Biden. Then Trump defied Congress by not submitting documents and witnesses in their attempt to conduct their Constitutional duty of oversight.

Do we now tell Russia it’s OK to interfere with our election? Can Democrats ask Russia or other countries for dirt on Trump for 2020 in return for sanction relief?

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington