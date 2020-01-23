Support Hopkins for county recorder

I am endorsing Kelly Hopkins for the office of Clinton County Recorder.

The Clinton County Recorder’s office is responsible for recording public documents and preserving them for historical retrieval and legal review. This includes real estate records, tax liens and military discharge documents.

Kelly brings excellent credentials to this position. In 1996 he joined the Wilmington Police Department as a Patrol Officer. In 1999 he received the honor of Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in Clinton County and a Law Enforcement Excellent Award from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. He has served as Board Member and President of the Clinton County Leadership Institute and is a member of the Clinton County Republican Central Committee.

Kelly acquired a great deal of experience dealing with local, county and state legislation when he served as Probation Officer for the Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Criminal Bailiff of the Clinton County Common Pleas Court and as Chief Criminal Bailiff of the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

He has gained respect from the public as well as lawmakers and government officials.

Kelly’s well-known commitment to accountability in government will continue to promote an atmosphere of openness as County Recorder.

Join me in supporting Kelly Hopkins for Clinton County Recorder.

Ray Souder

Wilmington