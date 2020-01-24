Tanya Snarr for county recorder

Tonya Snarr will make an outstanding Clinton County Recorder. A lifelong Republican, Tonya embodies the conservative values that our community so embraces.

Tonya is a devoted mother and very family oriented. She is a dedicated volunteer and donated her valuable time and efforts to the many civic organizations and activities of Clinton County, a trait she is passing down to her children.

Tonya has a bachelor’s degree in Government and English Communication in addition to her extensive training in the Paralegal field. This has prepared her and qualifies her to be a strong leader in our community for years to come.

As a devoted Republican, Tonya cares about Clinton County and each person in it. As Clinton County Recorder, she will always do her best for us all.

Please join me in voting for Tonya Snarr for Clinton County Recorder.

Sandy Fuller

Washington Twp.