Trump sets a bad example for all

I watched the State of the Union speech last week. Only some if it was true. I watched when the House Speaker held out her hand for a handshake and President Trump did not shake it. I didn’t see any respect for her. He doesn’t have respect for women at all. The Democrats showed respect and clapped for the military men.

He gets away with everything because the Republicans are afraid of what he will do to them. He is proving that already. He is a bully and a liar; you do as I say or you’re out. Our children have to see this and call him our president. If our children did this, they would be in trouble.

Come on moms, help me vote him out of office. Our children don’t need to see and hear this. The Republicans got Clinton out and his was nothing compared to what this guy has done.

Jacqueline Gray

Wilmington