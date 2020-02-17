Do your research and make a difference

Regardless of what side of the political fence we stand on, I think it is safe to say that most Americans are happy the impeachment hearings are complete. I would like to thank all of our elected officials who participated in the process, but would especially like to thank Senator Rob Portman for his vote to put this behind us.

I hope our country’s leadership can now focus on the things that matter to the average voter such as: upgrading/replacing critical infrastructure, quality and affordable health care, modernization of our national defense, affordable access to high-speed internet nationwide, creating and helping to fund best practices to combat the opioid/drug crisis that is destroying a whole generation of our nation’s youth and their families … I think we all know the list could go on and on.

Over the next several months, the American voters are going to have the ability to exercise their right to vote for the direction in which they desire their great nation be led. I hope we all take a step back, do our research, and pick the leadership that will make a true difference in the communities we live.

Mike McCarty

Clarksville