Support Tanya Day Snarr for county recorder

I have had the privilege of knowing Tanya Day Snarr since she was in kindergarten in Blanchester Schools. Tanya’s college education and work in the legal field make her an excellent candidate for Clinton County Recorder.

She has lived most of her life in Clinton County and cares very much for our county, noted by all of the volunteer work and committees she has served on during her adult life.

Please consider Tanya Day Snarr for Clinton County Recorder. Please vote in the primary election on March 17.

Judy Brumbaugh

Blanchester