Truth, justice not part of Trump’s America

Lt. Col. Vindman was wrong when he said he told his father, “Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.” That used to be true, but not in Trump’s America. Both Vindman and his brother have been removed from their posts, and now Trump has smeared his reputation and indicated he wants him punished.

A known anti-corruption ambassador also had her reputation destroyed so his personal attorney could more easily pursue an investigation into Trump’s political rival. Trump is now attacking a judge who will make a ruling on Roger Stone’s sentence. His attorney general has interfered with several prosecutions into friend’s of Trump. He’s using the power of the presidency to punish anyone who dares confront him and to help his friends.

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington