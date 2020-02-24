Trump is unworthy of your vote

To those considering voting for Trump, I would like to mention some of the issues I have with him.

You may think Obama was born in Kenya. I do not. You may think it was OK for Trump to have sexual relations with a porn star while his wife was pregnant with his son. I do not.

You may think it is OK to hold children in cages. I do not. You may think it is OK to coerce a foreign country to investigate a private citizen, by withholding military aid, to improve his reelection. I do not.

You may think it was OK to give a racist TV commentator the Medal of Freedom while escorting a war hero out of the White House. I do not. You may think it is OK for him to use the Justice Department to reward his friends and punish his enemies. I do not. You may think it is acceptable to pardon convicted felons using Executive Privilege. I do not.

Judy Stapler

Wilmington