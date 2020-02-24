Vote Kelly Hopkins for county recorder

On March 17, 2020, Clinton County will vote to select a county recorder. Accuracy in recording land documents is one of the important jobs of this elected position. Kelly Hopkins is a detail-oriented decision-maker, an expert communicator and has six years of administrative experience.

I first became acquainted with Kelly when we set up the fair booth for the Republican Party at the Clinton County Fair. Kelly showed up on time and worked tirelessly to help get the task done. We had some challenges and Kelly came up with some great ideas to meet them. When we tore down the booth, all of our information was put in storage properly for the next year. Since then I have had good conversations with Kelly on many different topics. He has been available to answer my questions and I can rely on the information he gives me.

Kelly is reliable, decisive, and has a great attitude. Kelly has also been endorsed by the current recorder Brenda Huff. This is why I encourage you to vote for Kelly Hopkins on March 17.

Diane Rhonemus

Clark Township