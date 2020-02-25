Snarr best fit for county recorder office

I wish to urge a vote for Tanya Day Snarr for the next Clinton County Recorder. My real estate law practice over the last 35 years has relied heavily on the services provided by the recorder. A recorder must be good with the public seeking access to records and must have an understanding of the many documents to be processed and maintained. Attention to detail is vital. A recorder must also have skills to administer the business of the office. Tanya has all these qualities.

Tanya’s education includes communication and paralegal training. As a working paralegal, she worked with legal documents and concepts and had responsibility for overseeing staff. Her volunteer and work experience gave her broad experience with the many skills required as recorder and to the needs of her community.

I have had the pleasure to work with Tanya on various projects the last few years. Every time, she has been courteous, efficient, knowledgeable and hard-working. I strongly believe that her experience and temperament make her the best fit to serve as our recorder to provide vital services to the citizens of Clinton County.

Karen Buckley

Wilmington