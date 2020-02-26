Candidate McKay a customer service servant

I am writing today in favor of Jonathan McKay for Clinton County Recorder. Jonathan is a true friend and a kind person. I didn’t know Jonathan until I started working at Wilmington Savings Bank. He is hard to understand where he is coming from at first, but once you get to know him, you learn quickly he is a very kind, a warm great person, and fun to talk, too. He wants to get to know each person and their needs.

I had recently bought a home in Wilmington and I had some problems with my street. I moved into the 3rd Ward and wasn’t sure who to call, but I knew one person who would listen, and that was Jonathan. He listened to my problems and within one hour city crews were on my block fixing what needed to be fixed. It was customer service at its best.

Jonathan cares deeply about the county, and helping people is always his top priority. He is exactly what we need in the Recorder’s Office. Jonathan will always exercise diplomacy in dealing with problems. He has a vast knowledge of issues, of Clinton County and, most importantly, he cares about people and their problems. He will always do the right thing and makes sure everything he does is right the first time. His knowledge of numbers, history and people will serve him well in the office. I encourage all to vote for Jonathan McKay.

Maggie Christen

Findlay, Ohio