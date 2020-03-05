McKay the right choice for county recorder

I am submitting this letter in support of Jonathan McKay for Clinton County Recorder. I have had the chance to know Jonathan personally for almost a year. I have witnessed his character on both a private and public level and know in my heart that he is the right person for the job.

Jonathan loves history, and most importantly he loves Clinton County. It’s very hard to miss his passion for the community. He has a good heart, good intentions, and takes pride in what he does. He deeply cares for what Clinton County represents and its people.

Jonathan isn’t afraid to step up when help is needed either, as I have witnessed. He is the most qualified candidate due to his working knowledge of real estate and banking as well as experience with elected offices. Jonathan has a proven track record of “getting the job done” when it comes to public concerns. I have witnessed him in his own personal life stop what he is doing and take phone calls from Clinton County citizens and business owners to hear their concerns. He is a team player and respects everyone’s individual ideas as I’ve learned while sitting alongside him on a weekly trivia team.

I hope you will join me in supporting McKay for Recorder in this very important election. Every vote counts! I am voting for McKay and you should too. Jonathan is the right choice for Recorder. His passion for the Clinton County community is evidence of that.

Buffy Boatman

Wilmington