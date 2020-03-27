Trump’s lack of truth and leadership

Someone please explain to me why the majority of Americans think Trump is doing a good job in handling the pandemic. He started by downplaying the problem, then said he “believed”, without scientific evidence, that a particular drug would be beneficial.

He refuses to take charge of the situation leaving 50 states bidding against each other and FEMA for scarce, needed equipment, resulting in price gouging. He seems to be more interested in the stock market and the economy — read, his re-election — than in people’s lives. The difference between his daily briefings and those of New York Gov. Cuomo is glaring. His lack of understanding about the problem is evident by his “hope” that we will be back to normal and churches will be full by Easter.

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington