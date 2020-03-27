US must be part of the solution

We are facing a pandemic which will impact every country of the world. This is a time for us to come together to find ways to share resources and information and support. This is not a time to be putting economic sanctions on countries suffering from coronavirus such as the U.S. is doing to Iran, nor is it a time we should be withholding economic aid as Pompeo is doing to Afghanistan.

Global cooperation will be essential if we are to control this epidemic. The U.S. should be part of the solution, not adding to the suffering of other countries.

Priscilla Wahrhaftig

Wilmington