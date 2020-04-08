Get in touch with your virtues

Martin Seligman, Ph.D., is a former president of the American Psychological Association. He is the leading proponent of Positive Psychology, including the promotion of happiness.

He has found that happiness, as opposed to fleeting pleasure, is really promoted by service to others and by using one’s virtues. Seligman and his students studied the world’s philosophical and religious traditions, and found virtues endorsed by all. These virtues are: Wisdom and knowledge; courage; love and humanity; justice; temperance; and spirituality and transcendence.

It seems that, in good times or bad, one can get in touch with the virtues within (we all have them), and act upon them.

For example, knowledge of the coronavirus is the basis for staying at home. Can you see how the use of each of your indwelling virtues will be helpful now and in the future?

Your level of happiness can be increased!

Paul W. Skogstrom

Clarksville