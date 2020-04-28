People please wake up and protect yourselves. I’ve been in a lot of stores since this virus started. The store managers who are in charge are not protecting us. They don’t wear a mask, gloves or even have hand sanitizer to protect the customers.

We need to wear a mask and gloves to at least protect ourselves. I have a family member who picked up the virus. He was so sick he begged God to let him die.

This is no joke. Protect yourselves when you go out. I saw a lot of people with no mask and no gloves, and I mean a lot of them. It’s a disaster getting ready to happen.

Listen to Governor Mike DeWine. You don’t want this virus, believe me. It’s horrible.

Jackie R. White

Wilmington