Sarah Marie Whitaker, from Pleasant Plain, Ohio, has wanted to be a nurse for as long as she can remember. She has dedicated her life to helping others and doing so with warmth, caring, and love for making people well again.

She works at Clinton Memorial Hospital,where she’s been working for the past three years as an RN on the Medical Telemetry unit. She works tirelessly while on the clock at the hospital, but still spends hours at home worrying and thinking about her patients that she took care of that day, and she looks forward to taking care of them the next day.

When she’s not at work, she is at home nursing one of her four children, her husband (me), her mother, or mother-in-law. So being a nurse for her is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

And when all heck broke loose with the coronavirus, she didn’t flinch, and she didn’t run from the danger. She stepped up and stepped in. She doesn’t like the spotlight because it’s just not who she is to show off or brag. But to our family and those who have met her through the hospital, she is one of the best to take the oath — and we are lucky to have her.

Jeremy Whitaker

Blanchester