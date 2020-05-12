We’re all in this … together?

We constantly are being reminded on TV, locally and nationally, that during this COVID-19 pandemic, we are all in this together. I have seen very little published information about Clinton County residents who have tested positive for the virus, with the exception of Dr. Manser, who rightly was our great concern for his full recovery.

While the number of our county residents is published almost daily, we remain in the dark about who they are and what their current status is. As far as I have been able to determine, fortunately, we haven’t been told of any deaths from this virus in Clinton County. I’m sure that all of our residents do share the same concern for the other residents who have contracted the virus, but are unable to pray for them or offer assistance. I fully understand the right to privacy but would ask the question: Who wouldn’t want people to know that they were a victim of COVID-19?

Everybody knows this virus isn’t spread as a result of immoral behavior or our financial status in society. I for one would welcome the opportunity to advise other people of my illness if that was the case. President Franklin Roosevelt famously was quoted as saying ”the only thing to fear is fear itself” and I believe this rings true today. By being kept in the dark, we do have fear because we don’t know if our own family has been affected. I would hope that we can get through this together because of being open to sharing each others struggles during this difficult time .

Gary De Fayette

Wilmington