Thank you for being there

I am writing to publicly thank the Wilmington News Journal for continuing to publish the paper. When the virus started, I was concerned the paper would be stopped. I was more than happy to see it continue. I feel connected to the community and to the world through it. I read it from front to back and enjoy every part of it.

I want to send a shout-out to my carrier, Helen Gerchak, as she is dependable and makes sure my paper is in easy reach.

Also, thanks to the General Denver for delivering a delicious meal to someone tired of their own cooking.

Thanks to my mail carrier who has never missed a day, and to the Council on Aging, who have called every weekday to see if I have any needs.

And thanks to my wonderful family and friends for being there for me. I am truly blessed.

Jerri Wingo

Wilmington