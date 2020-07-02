Racists comes in many colors

I’d like to make a couple comments concerning Neil Snarr’s column in the June 27 News Journal.

Is Mr. Snarr trying to give us all some kind of guilt complex or something? Yes, there are racists out there, but also black ones as well as white ones. I was fired from a job in Cincinnati years ago after an African American played the “race card” on me, but I didn’t spend the rest of my life crying about it. I got another job. Something like that will never happen to Mr. Snarr.

Pete Kieffer

Blanchester