Who really has herd mentality

In recent weeks, there have been some who often write to this publication and frequently comment on the NJ website accusing peaceful protesters of having a herd mentality. Inferring that they are unable to think for themselves, that there is little to protest and they are protesting as a lark. Few will risk tear gas, rubber bullets, arrest, even their personal health, just to join their friend or relative in a protest.

At the same time, there are others who adhere to a herd mentality — those with reverential devotion who worship at the altar of Trump. These lapdogs, shoe polishers and lackeys are like a barnacle on a ship and cannot, or will not, separate from the herd.

Don Spurling

Wilmington