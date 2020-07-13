Posted on by

Who really has herd mentality


In recent weeks, there have been some who often write to this publication and frequently comment on the NJ website accusing peaceful protesters of having a herd mentality. Inferring that they are unable to think for themselves, that there is little to protest and they are protesting as a lark. Few will risk tear gas, rubber bullets, arrest, even their personal health, just to join their friend or relative in a protest.

At the same time, there are others who adhere to a herd mentality — those with reverential devotion who worship at the altar of Trump. These lapdogs, shoe polishers and lackeys are like a barnacle on a ship and cannot, or will not, separate from the herd.

Don Spurling

Wilmington