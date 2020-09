I want to give a shout-out to the person or people that filled a billboard near the flea market on SR 73 West with part of this scripture, II Chronicles 7:14. Here is the complete scripture: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Helen Ellison

Waynesville