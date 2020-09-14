What sort of countrydo we envision?

Editor,

This election may be the most important in the history of our country. We are facing multiple concerns.

The COVID pandemic is not going away soon, and even when a vaccine is available it will be a long while before we all have access to it. We can and are learning new creative ideas to face this reality.

Of deep concern are a struggling economy, unemployment and poverty. The New York Times reported that one in eight households are food insecure. We need to find a way to ensure people have food, shelter and medical care. It can be done.

This year the impact of climate change can be seen in the fires throughout the West, hurricanes in the South and the derecho that hit the Midwest destroying towns and valuable crops that impacted many farmers. Climate change is real, but the ideas and technology are there to address this threat.

Finally, we are seeing a rise in racism and racial disparity that is highlighted by deaths of people of color to COVID and the police shooting of black and brown people.

Former President Jimmy Carter writes, “Dehumanizing people debases us all; humanity is beautifully and almost infinitely diverse. The bonds of our common humanity must overcome the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices.”

We need to consider what sort of a country we envision for the future, to elect a president and Congress that will work to find creative solutions to these issues and will unify this country. Our votes will matter as never before.

Scilla Wahrhaftig

Wilmington