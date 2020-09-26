Reasons everyone must vote

Some of us enlisted, despite our opposition to a particular war. We felt duty-bound to support the hope, promise and idea of the United States, and the right to vote – even though we could be conscripted before we were allowed to vote.

Others chose to dodge the draft. (I couldn’t “afford” bone spurs, though it turned out I had them.)

Some of us remember relatives (some from Clinton County) who fought Nazis and secessionists.

Others consider them “suckers” and “losers”; and claim that Nazis and white supremacists are “good people”.

Some of us have cared for and ministered to active-duty military and veterans and their families for more years than we can remember.

Others (at least his attorneys) have had to stand in open court and admit that monies supposedly raised for the benefit of vets were fraudulently diverted to buy a portrait of himself for one of his golf clubs; and are unwilling to question Russian bounties on service members’ heads.

Some of us consider God beyond, and above, party politics.

Others are willing to use force against peaceful protestors, including clergy, for a political “stunt” in front of a church with an unopened Bible, and requiring the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to violate military regulations by appearing at a political event in uniform. The general later apologized.

For me, this election is personal.

Vote — and shame on you if you don’t.

The deadline to register is Oct. 5; contact the Board of Elections.

Pastor Doug Campbell

Wilmington