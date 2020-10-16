Future of our families is at stake

It seems to me that many church leaders are teaching not that the church is here to influence society, but that society should influence the church. This is certainly turning the Christian message upside-down.

If this trend continues, along with what our liberal, far left politicians are advocating, we might well end up a socialist, godless nation that none of us wants for the future of our families.

This election, I believe, could decide what we want for the future of this sovereign republic, so I hope that all who can will vote

Cary Hodson

New Vienna