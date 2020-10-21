Caring for, supporting each resident

There are a lot of messages in the media right now saying that Ohio long-term care facilities should be doing better, and I think it’s important to convey how essential our services are for our neighbors.

At Episcopal Retirement Services (ERS), we have always gone above and beyond to serve our residents and this couldn’t be more true during the COVID pandemic. As the President and CEO of ERS, I have personally seen my staff rise to the occasion in our commitment to serve, care, and protect those who live in our communities.

Long-term care facilities across the state offer unique expertise in areas like memory care, rehabilitation, and other services that have only become more essential during COVID-19. There are many families struggling to care for their loved ones on their own since the pandemic began. They are often times isolated, lack support, and stressed.

From those in one of our 17 affordable housing locations in Ohio to those in our continuing care retirement communities needing skilled nursing or Alzheimer’s care, ERS has diligently worked to provide the highest quality support for each resident.

Even given the challenges of offering such specialized forms of care, we have adapted in so many ways including offering safe, outdoor visitation for families and continuing meaningful programming for residents.

The reality is that retirement communities with long-term care services like ours are simply not getting enough credit in the media for everything we do to uphold the health and safety of Ohio’s elders. We are a critical part of our cities and towns because we work with and support the families who need our help.

And there is nothing that Ohio’s long-term care industry including ERS takes more seriously than the well-being of your elderly loved ones.

Laura Lamb

President & CEO

Episcopal Retirement Services