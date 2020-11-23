Be encouraged, great things will come

We are living in troublesome times. Perhaps your vacation plans were canceled. Perhaps your church was canceled. Perhaps your gym or senior center was canceled. Perhaps your holiday plans have all been canceled. Perhaps you are dreading the “very dark winter” ahead.

Perhaps your man didn’t win the election. Perhaps things aren’t moving fast enough for you, and you are impatient to let the due process of the law play out where each candidate has the right to a recount. Perhaps, in the last presidential term, you stood on the corner, you called, you texted, you emailed and got nowhere. Perhaps you were petitioning the wrong one.

Well, take heart, it’s always darkest before dawn. Many believe that we are living in the last days. Would you be encouraged if you knew that God is sending forth a host of angels for a great revival? Joel the Prophet, prophesied in Joel 2:28-29 “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams and your young men shall see visions: And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.”

I am looking for and anxiously waiting for that great revival. Instead of looking at what was taken away from us, let us look at what is left. Be encouraged. The Lord is about to do great things.

Linda Mider

Blanchester